Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 558,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 304,148 shares.The stock last traded at $102.84 and had previously closed at $101.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

