Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after buying an additional 189,884 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,921,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,768,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 144,370 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,916. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

