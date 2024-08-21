Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,620. The company has a market capitalization of $318.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3064 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

