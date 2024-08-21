Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 589,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 138,893 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $19.03.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $762.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

