Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.42. The stock had a trading volume of 876,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.77 and its 200 day moving average is $409.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $488.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

