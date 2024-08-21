International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 528,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,670. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.