Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) SVP Sells 114,097 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,710,096.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,345,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,786,000 after buying an additional 830,889 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after buying an additional 385,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Snap by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Snap by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after purchasing an additional 751,846 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

