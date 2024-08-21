Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) VP Sells 9,748 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 251,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,649. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

