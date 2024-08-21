Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CALM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,429. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

