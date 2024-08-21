Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.85. 69,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,763. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $472.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.78.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

