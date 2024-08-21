Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 3,577 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $155,885.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,018,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $158,571.21.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.

BRZE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 418,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,960. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Braze by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

