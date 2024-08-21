Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Sells 34,288 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,132.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of Barrett Business Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 221,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,935. The firm has a market cap of $916.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $37.00.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Barrett Business Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 273,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.