Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Sells 34,288 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,132.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gary Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of Barrett Business Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00.
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 221,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,935. The firm has a market cap of $916.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $37.00.
Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 273,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
