Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ardelyx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
