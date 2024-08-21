Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Purchases 12,600 Shares of Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider Jim Brown acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.17) per share, with a total value of £108,360 ($140,800.42).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 876 ($11.38). 12,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,038. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 572 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 950 ($12.34). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 814.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 754.42. The company has a market cap of £167.05 million, a PE ratio of 635.04, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,043.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.45) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STB

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.