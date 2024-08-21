Insider Buying: Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Buys 8,085 Shares of Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRWS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

