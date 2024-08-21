Insider Buying: Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) Director Melissa Weiler acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 115,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBDE. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $82,106,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $23,546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $12,243,000.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

