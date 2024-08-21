Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NAPR. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
BATS:NAPR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,817 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
