Ingenia Communities Group (INA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.
About Ingenia Communities Group
