Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of IMO traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 195,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,439. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

