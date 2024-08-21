Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

