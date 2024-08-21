iExec RLC Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002699 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $116.63 million and $4.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,686.55 or 0.99976422 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.60433343 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $6,721,252.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.