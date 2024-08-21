IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $494.99. 303,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,652. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.07.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

