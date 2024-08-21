ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.19

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.19 and last traded at $161.19, with a volume of 4314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

ICF International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,981 shares of company stock valued at $984,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

