HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.