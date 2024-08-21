HSBC Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.90.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $372.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average of $380.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.