H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CFO Sells $5,165,309.03 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. 2,067,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

