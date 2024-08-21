Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) CEO Robb Knie Buys 25,000 Shares

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) CEO Robb Knie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $16,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,947.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOTH opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Read More

