Horizons Wealth Management Sells 992 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 560,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,283. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

