Horizons Wealth Management Sells 1,763 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 223,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

