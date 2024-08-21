Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $80.41. 699,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,586. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.37.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

