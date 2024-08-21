Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 836,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.83.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
C3.ai Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
