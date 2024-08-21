Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $290.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.38.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

