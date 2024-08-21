Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $666.47. 308,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,410. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $635.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

