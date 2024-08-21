HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (CVE:HIV)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$49.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.64 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

