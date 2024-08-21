Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Insider Transactions at Highland Global Allocation Fund

In related news, Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,422.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $50,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

