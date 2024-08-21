HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for HF Foods Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HF Foods Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HF Foods Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

