HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for HF Foods Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HF Foods Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
HF Foods Group Stock Performance
HF Foods Group stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. HF Foods Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HF Foods Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.