Hess (NYSE:HES) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $212.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

Shares of HES opened at $136.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. Hess has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hess by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Hess by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Hess by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 765,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after buying an additional 500,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hess by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,691,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

