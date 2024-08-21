Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,485.10 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00006398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $142.84 million and $12,485.10 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.80 or 1.00013297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.8869046 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $16,014.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

