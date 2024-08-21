Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.01. Hennessy Advisors has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
