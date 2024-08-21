Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.01. Hennessy Advisors has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

