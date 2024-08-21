Head to Head Contrast: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HG and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $11.11 million 1.55 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Omega Healthcare Investors $949.74 million 10.31 $242.18 million $1.11 34.23

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG -3.02% -1.05% -0.76% Omega Healthcare Investors 33.52% 8.61% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HG and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 0 8 3 1 2.42

Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.38%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than HG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HG has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats HG on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

