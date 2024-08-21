H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HEES shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 150,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,516. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

