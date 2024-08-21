HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.48% and a negative net margin of 1,249.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

