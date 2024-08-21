Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 193,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,514. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

