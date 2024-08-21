Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 193,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,514. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
