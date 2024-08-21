Hammerson Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.76 (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hammerson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 28.32 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,832.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.04 ($0.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hammerson

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £193,230.19 ($251,078.73). In related news, insider Habib Annous purchased 280,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £81,360.08 ($105,717.36). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £193,230.19 ($251,078.73). Insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

