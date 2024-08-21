Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 130 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.36. 564,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,852. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

