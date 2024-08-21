Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.77. 5,821,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

