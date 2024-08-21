Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $595,000 Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Gentex were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. 1,485,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,611. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

