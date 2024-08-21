Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,465 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NIKE were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NKE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,757,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,894. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.