Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) versus Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Critical Comparison

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions N/A -9.09% -1.45% Grocery Outlet 1.60% 5.46% 2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 2 3 3 1 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maison Solutions and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Solutions and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $55.30 million 0.24 N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $4.16 billion 0.45 $79.44 million $0.64 29.50

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Maison Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.