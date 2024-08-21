Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Grin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $94,469.88 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.09 or 0.00567912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00108192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00269918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00031909 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00039153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00071971 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

